PIF SG stresses on the role of media

Today the world remembers the importance of a free and independent media as the cornerstone of thriving and healthy democracies.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna says for our developing and developed nations of the Blue Pacific continent, the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day is also an opportunity to acknowledge the role of journalists whose first rule is to uphold the news creed – to tell the truth without fear or favour, to serve the public interest, and to hold power to account.

Puna says for the Forum leaders, the primacy and importance of independent reporting and communication of Forum decisions goes back to its beginnings.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna.

He adds one of the key decisions in those early years more than five decades ago was the mandate to communicate, recognising the benefits of sharing information about the Leaders meetings and decisions.

Puna adds he is pleased to note their strong relationship with Pacific media continues to this day.

The Secretary-General says the digital age, amidst times of COVID and climate crisis, has also brought a new layer of transformative disruption and opportunity.

Puna says a free, thriving, and diverse Pacific press is a key partner to our Blue Pacific strategy to 2050.

He states today we can all celebrate the independence and impact of quality news journalism led by news and media practitioners across the Pacific and globally.

Puna says despite often harsh work conditions, they continue a calling for a news agenda of truth, transparency, and accountability.