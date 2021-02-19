Parts of Nausori to experience water issues

The Water Authority of Fiji advises Fijians in parts of Nausori that they will be experiencing low water pressure to no water from 9 pm Friday the 26th of February.

The planned works are to allow WAF ground teams to carry out urgent repairs to a leaking bulk main along Vuci Road.

Water carting trucks are on standby to service the affected areas during the temporary disruption period for carting assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

Water supply will be progressively restored to affected areas over the weekend and into Monday the 1st of March.

WAF urges customers to conserve and always store sufficient amounts of water to last them for at least two to three days in their homes at all times.

WAF also encourages customers to invest in storage containers or water tanks connected to the water system for storage and backup supply during any unplanned disruption.