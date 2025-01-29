Partnership to enhance security

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

There will be enhanced border control, surveillance, enforcement, and security at Port Denarau Marina.

This comes as Port Denarau Marina Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Fiji Police Force for the provision of a police booth and space for patrol boats to ensure law and order.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew stresses that this partnership is crucial for protecting everyone visiting Port Denarau.

He also expressed satisfaction that the collaboration has come to fruition and looks forward to continued efforts to address issues affecting tourists and visitors.



Fong Chew believes that working with Port Denarau and other stakeholders will strengthen the fight against crime.