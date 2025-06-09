Parliaments urged to act on climate now

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji is calling on Parliaments worldwide to speed up climate adaptation.

It warns that even small temperature increases make it harder and more costly to protect vulnerable island communities.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu delivered the message at a COP30 parliamentary forum, saying the 1.5°C target is essential for Pacific survival and must remain the benchmark for global action.

Article continues after advertisement

He said each rise in temperature limits adaptation options and increases the pressure on frontline communities.

Fiji’s National Climate Change Act was noted as an example of how climate resilience can be built into planning, budgeting and investment decisions.

Seruiratu outlined three priorities for Parliaments: place resilience at the centre of national planning, ensure fair access to adaptation finance for coastal villages and vulnerable groups and strengthen oversight so funds reach those most at risk.

He said Parliaments must link global climate commitments with local realities and ensure community voices guide policy.

The forum was held alongside COP30 in Belém, Brazil and organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Brazil’s National Congress.

Delegates underlined the central role of Parliaments as countries prepare for COP31.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.