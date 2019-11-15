Parents must stop children from watching porn on smartphones

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula has called for the Film Censorship Board to be de-funded claiming children are watching pornographic videos in schools.

While debating a $12,000 allocation to the Film Censorship Board, Nawaikula alleged that students with smartphones are accessing adult content and that the Board has become archaic.

“We see our children watching pornography in schools. Secondary school boys watching pornography, sometimes inviting girls. What is the use of the Film Censorship Board. If it is film and internet censorship, then it will be useful.”

However, Minister for Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the issue of smartphones and pornography does not come under the responsibility of the Censorship Board.

“What he’s is because there are young children who may be accessing pornography on their phones because their parents don’t have any control on them – it has nothing to do with government. I remember in high school, certain kids used to bring Penthouse to school. That depended on parents. There are many children who don’t have smartphones and they would go to cinemas. We don’t want them to watch movies they should not be watching.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also weighed in on the issue saying parents are primarily responsible for the content their children access on smart devices.