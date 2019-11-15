Opposition back in Parliament minus NFP

SODELPA Opposition MPs have returned to Parliament.

Leader of Opposition, Sitiveni Rabuka says his members returned to the house today having received word from the Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

“We had asked for an audience with the Speaker, for me, to go and speak directly to the Speaker. He communicated back this morning that that request was not allowed and we accept that. He has the prerogative, he has the right to either accept or disallow a direct delegation visit, so we’ve accepted that and that’s why we’re back in the House.”

On the issue of the absence of the NFP members, Rabuka says he is unaware of their reasons for continuing to abstain from Parliament.

“Because of their own, I think of their own reasons, you’ll get that from them, maybe some of their petitions or motions were disallowed and that’s probably why they’re not in there.”

Attempts to get a comment from NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad have so far been futile.