No comment on possible suspension of MP

Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has clarified that he cannot comment in his capacity as the Speaker of Parliament on the possible suspension of an Opposition MP.

This comes as there have been reports that a complaint had been filed by the Fijian Elections Office against a member of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament confirms that he has received a letter from the Elections Office and the matter is being looked into.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Epeli says there maybe talks of suspension, however this is a decision that can only be made and enforced by the Electoral Commission.

He says once a decision is made on the action that will be taken against the member of Parliament, then will he as the Speaker and Parliament be informed.