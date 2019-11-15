NFP’s list of donors called into question

The National Federation Party’s financial disclosures were called into question in parliament today.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed in parliament that FijiFirst wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties last week asking for the list of donors for the National Federation Party.

They were then informed that there are anomalies with NFP’s disclosures.

“Registrar of Political Parties says the Fijian Elections Office is currently dealing with compliance matters in getting NFP to submit their list of donors. This Party has not supplied its list of donors since 2014/2015.”

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad then responded that the Party’s finances are in order.

“We submitted audited accounts, re-audited by the Auditor General and the Supervisor of Elections did not have those requirements from 2015, and when he found out it should have been there, he requested us. We have supplied the list of donors to him and whatever discrepancies identified will be sorted out with him.”

However, Sayed-Khaiyum then argued that the issue is not about audited accounts, but honesty and integrity by elected representatives.

“In their list of donations, they have fundraising dinner $70,000. Gosh Fulia which means puri and meat – $40,000. How many people contributed to that? Who were they? When the two largest political parties (FijiFirst, SODELPA) can comply with the law, what’s wrong with NFP?.”

NFP has been given until Wednesday to furnish the Registrar of Political Parties with its list of donors.