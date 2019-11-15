New nephrologist at CWM Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms that the Ministry has recruited an expatriate nephrologist to lead the operational component of the Dialysis Centres in Fiji.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad while moving a motion in the parliament had questioned the appointment of a nephrologist.

“We are told that the Health ministry is paying $12,000 as rental since 2018 or around that, budget period for non operational facility for the last 2 years . If this is the case than it is a gross wastage of finances”

Dr Waqainabete while responding to Prasad stressed that Fiji hasn’t lost any nephrologists.

The new nephrologist is also expected to head the state of the art National Kidney Research and Treatment Centre in Nadera, Nasinu.

“We do have a nephrologist. He is an Australian. Fully qualigfied nephrologist. He has been working for more than a month now. I see him on regular basis because I go to CWM hospital every morning”.

Dr Waqainabete says another doctor is providing nephrology services at the Lautoka hospital.