Motions rejected, Opposition walks out of parliament

Opposition Members of Parliament have walked out of the House after seeing two of their urgent motions ruled out.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nalatikau, received an urgent motion by National federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad, who wanted to ask an urgent oral question.

“I have received notification of an urgent oral question from Professor Biman Prasad this morning. I have ahad a look at the question and ruled that the question is not of an urgent character or relates to a matter of public importance therefore it ddoesn’t qualify as an urgent question under standing order 43 (1).”

The second a motion from the Leader of The Opposition, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, who moved for an adjournment motion.

“I have considered the nature of the adjournment motion and ruled that the matters raised in the adjournment motion is not something that requires the immediate attention of parliament”.

As soon as these were ruled against, the Opposition MPs walked out.

SODELPA on their social media page indicated that their walk out comes after the Speaker of Parliament disallowed them from tabling an urgent motion and urgent oral question related to the arbitrary arrest, detention and deportation of USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife.

We have been told that there will be a press conference by Opposition MPs this morning during tea break.