iTaukei land is good for investment

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 31, 2021 7:10 am
[File Photo]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji needs to move away from the old fashioned thinking that iTaukei land is not fit for commercial investment.

He says this is one of the reasons why there has been little investment in iTaukei land because past leaders have sown the seed.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds they are trying to change the image of traditionally owned land.

“The philosophy is that you can have economic development even with iTaukei land titles intact, and the way to make of that is to make iTaukei land attractive for investment purposes.”

Parliament yesterday passed amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Amendment Act to make investment and development easier by removing requirements for consent.

