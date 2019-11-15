Committee commends Human Rights Commission

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has been commended for setting-up a Human Rights Wall in police stations.

While presenting a report on the Commission’s 2018 annual report the Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, chair Alvick Maharaj highlighted that this is in line with the Bill Of Rights in the 2013 Constitution.

Maharaj also applauded the work of the Commission in regard to investigating rights abuse cases and using the institutional mechanisms at its disposal.

The Committee also made some recommendations in its report.

“The Committee reiterates what it believes is a paramount way forward for addressing numerous human rights and other related issues that exist in Fiji and it is highly recommended that there be a national dialogue of stakeholders including parliamentarians for better understanding on human rights, hate speech and other key issues and differences.”

The Committee has also recommended that the Commission expand its services to other parts of the country.