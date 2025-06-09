Pacific women take centre stage at UN discussions

Fiji is stepping up its push for women’s leadership and equality, calling for inclusive spaces for women and girls across all sectors.

Suluweti Rabuka, spouse of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security Unaisi Vuniwaqa at the UN Headquarters in New York to discuss Fiji’s global efforts to empower women.

Mrs Rabuka said the meeting showcased the country’s progress in promoting women’s leadership, while stressing that challenges remain in ensuring equal opportunities for all women.

She commended Vuniwaqa’s leadership at the UN, saying her achievements reflect the resilience and excellence of Pacific women.

The meeting followed Prime Minister Rabuka’s address at the UN High-Level Meeting marking the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

Mrs Rabuka was joined by Amele Tarakinikini, spouse of Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini and Fiji’s Military and Police Advisor Colonel Siliva Vananalagi.

