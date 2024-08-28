Over 70 families left with unfulfilled promises

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Over 70 families of a developed settlement in Nadawa, Nasinu have been left with an uncertain future, as the ownership of their land hangs in the balance.

Nadawa Settlement Committee Secretary, Aveeral Chand says the residents purchased land from Nasinu Land Purchase and Housing Cooperative Limited with an agreement to own freehold land title along with the development of their settlement.

He claims the developer has not honored their agreement, as little to no development has been undertaken and they have learned that their land will be transferred as state land title to the Ministry of Housing.

Chand says they have pleaded for the government to intervene in the matter.

“We are requesting the government to assist us in the making of the road and laying of the sewer line. Once these two things can be done, can National Land Purchase honor the agreement which they did to us and just issue the title? So we want to know, issue the title of freehold title, our emphasis on freehold title.”

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the government has seriously considered the plight of the residents as it is committed to addressing issues on the development of informal settlements.

“I know the committee has written to the government, to the Prime Minister’s office, and a letter was copied to me as well. So what we, and I want to thank Vijay for organizing this meeting and inviting us, because we want to hear from you and also the different ministries we have represented.”

Professor Prasad further says as the government’s strategy is to ensure affordable housing is available for every Fijian, they will have further discussion with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issue.