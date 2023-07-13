Over 170 people graduate from Marriott Academy

The Fiji Marriott Training Academy has so far seen more than 170 people graduate, with the majority now employed in the thriving tourism industry.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 6th cohort, General Manager of Westin & Sheraton Resorts, Fiji Complex Neeraj Chadha says he is still in disbelief at the success of the initiative.

Chadha says when they first thought about the idea, it was a way to give back to the community, but they never imagined it would have such a profound impact on the lives of talented youths.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think that today, six cohorts later, 170 plus people having graduated and almost all of them gainfully employed, building their interest in this industry, building their careers, providing, I guess, financial support to the families that they come from, we would be here today.”

He stresses that the training academy is a commitment to their social responsibility, which aims to empower young individuals by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the tourism sector.

60 people graduated following the 8-week course, and of those, 42 were women.

More than half have also gained employment.