Over 150 booked for tobacco-related offences

Tobacco-related offences are increasing, with the Health Ministry issuing 152 bookings from January to September this year.

Head of the Tobacco Control and Enforcement Unit Maleli Baleiwera says most offences involve smoking in public places, selling loose cigarette rolls, failing to display no-smoking signs, and selling tobacco to minors under 18.

Baleiwera adds that some vendors also sell tobacco without a valid license.

He adds that over the past two years, the unit has recorded more than 200 tobacco bookings annually.

Baleiwera says prison sentences have been handed down to individuals who failed to pay fines.

“After legal proceedings, and after they failed to pay the penalty which was instructed by the court for them to pay. So those were the cases that we’ve managed to take to prison.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa stresses the importance of public awareness and collaboration in curbing tobacco use.

“To advocate on the harmful effects of smoking and especially with our school-age children who are below the age of 18. It is illegal to buy rolls of cigarettes from our shops and canteens and from anyone, and also with the age restriction, it is important that we talk about it in our home and also in our family, and our society, so that people are aware that these things are illegal.”

The Health Ministry says penalties range from $200 for public smoking to $5,000 for unlicensed sales, stressing that enforcement and community education are key to reducing tobacco offences.

