Over $12m spent with Fiji Sun

Government spent over $12 million on advertising with the Fiji Sun newspaper from 2014-2022.

This was revealed in a response to a written question by Assistant Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Sakuisa Tubuna.

Tubuna’s question was on what the total cost of the exclusive government advertising in the Fiji Sun from was 2014 to 2022 excluding advertising by government commercial companies, statutory organisations and independent institutions that came by way of a directive.

Prime Minister and Minister for Information, Sitiveni Rabuka says in his reply that a total of $12, 057, 619. 53 was spent on advertising with the newspaper by the previous government.