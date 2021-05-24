Home

News

Over 11,000 children receive first dose

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 5:44 am

The Ministry of Health says 11,409 eligible children have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine as of Wednesday.

The vaccination drive for students ages 15 to 17  only began on Monday.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says they are overwhelmed with the turnout as they continue to track vaccine coverage rate.

It’s understood that more students have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine by now.

The vaccine is administered at an interval of 28 days.

