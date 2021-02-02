Over 10,000 Fijians remain in evacuation centres

Over 300 evacuation centres around Fiji remain active post-Tropical Cyclone Ana.

As of this morning, 10,749 Fijians were taking shelter in 303 evacuation centres.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office says 198 evacuation centres are active in the North, accommodating 7,636 people.

Five evacuation centres are still occupied in the Eastern Division sheltering 110 evacuees.

In the Central Division, 1,544 people remain in 68 evacuation centres and in the West 1,459 evacuees are still occupying 32 evacuation centres.