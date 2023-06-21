Open and secure cyber-space for digital advancement: Ali

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The Permanent Secretary for Communications, Trade, Cooperatives and SMEs, highlighted the critical need to establish an open, secure, stable, accessible, and peaceful cyber-space.

Recognizing its significance, Shaheen Ali, emphasized that such an environment is essential for bridging the digital divide, enabling smaller countries to progress towards a digital economy, and creating a more equitable and prosperous society.

To keep up with the rapid pace of modern technology, Ali reveals that the government has embarked on several digital initiatives, including digitalFIJI and bizFIJI.

These initiatives, he says aim to bring online government services and, in the future, non-government services to society and businesses.

However, Ali acknowledged that the evolution of a digital economy brings its own challenges and risks.

Highlighting the importance of robust policies and regulations, Ali stressed the need to create an environment that instils confidence in stakeholders, particularly the private sector.

He expressed that the gathering at the forum would provide a platform to explore the vast opportunities presented by the evolving technology landscape and engage in discussions regarding the challenges it poses.

Ali highlighted this in his address at the 23rd Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Policy and Regulatory Forum yesterday.