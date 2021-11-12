Only two percent of ECE teachers qualified

There is an acute shortage of teachers in special and Early Childhood Education.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar, says there are only two percent qualified teachers who have degrees, while others only have diplomas or certificates in ECE and special education.

Kumar says there is job availability in this area and has urged students to pursue a qualification in these two areas.

“Those students who want to join the teaching fraternity are aware that we do have an abundance of teachers but there are certain areas where we have a teacher shortage. I would say special education is one such area where we need specialized teachers. We also need specialized teachers in ECE.”

While touring the Nadi Special School the Minister also highlighted that as of Wednesday they have noted poor attendance of Years 12 and 13 students in the Eastern Division.