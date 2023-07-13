Investigation against former FSC CEO continues

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption says there is an active, ongoing investigation against former chief executive of the Fiji Sugar Corporation Abdul Khan.

It says it has made all possible efforts to secure relevant evidence from various sources.

FICAC released this statement following a comment by the Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, during the 2023–2024 budget debate in Parliament.

It says that in Singh’s statement, he made reference to the ongoing investigation and alleged that FICAC had done nothing about the case referred to three years ago.

FICAC says Singh made similar remarks in early January this year, and FICAC responded to that statement on January 12.

It says that the statement by the Minister about the specific investigation mentioned is false and misconceived.

In a statement, FICAC says Attorney-General Siromi Turaga is aware of the status of the case as he sanctioned a procedural request for the investigation as required by law, and the Sugar Minister could have been simply made aware of the status of the case had he verified his facts with the Office of the Attorney- General or with FICAC before he made this statement.

FICAC says at this stage of the investigation, divulging any finer details about the case publicly might jeopardize the outcome of this case, and as such, it would be in the best interest of the investigation to refrain from making any remarks publicly.

It also says that, with regards to the statement about the operations of FICAC, the legal provisions under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji provide unambiguous guidance, and the existence and continuation of FICAC is plainly entrenched in the Constitution of Fiji.