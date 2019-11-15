One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas

The government will provide a one-off relief payment of $150 to all street hawkers in the lockdown area.

This has been highlighted by the Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while announcing the COVID-19 response budget.

Sayed-Khaiyum says these Fijians are part of the informal sector who have a street hawker trader licenses and are not members of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these measures and those with FNPF will inject at least a total of $150m back into the economy topped off with another $60m from the government.

The Minister for Economy has also announced for all FNPF members their contribution to the FNPF will be reduced from eight percent to five percent effective from first April 2019.