Officers trained to enforce crackdown on illegal fishing

The Fisheries Ministry has launched a week-long Fisheries Legal Training to strengthen enforcement and protect marine resources,

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu said understanding and applying fisheries laws was key to managing coastal fisheries, aquaculture, and tuna stocks.

She said fisheries are about community survival and well-being, not just trade or economics.

She acknowledged the support of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency, especially Deputy Director General Pio Manoa, noting that regional expertise strengthens Fiji’s role in sustainable fisheries.

Addressing officers from the Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji Navy, and Fiji Police, Bainivalu said inter-agency collaboration and legal knowledge are essential to prevent illegal fishing and conserve resources.

She reaffirmed Fiji’s strict stance against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, warning it threatens national security, food security and economies.

Training, she said, equips officers to enforce laws and deter offenders effectively.

Bainivalu adds that continuous learning and partnership will build a resilient enforcement community, capable of protecting Fiji’s fisheries for future generations.

