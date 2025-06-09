Office workers facing posture health risks

A growing number of office workers in Fiji are experiencing posture-related problems, back pain, and headaches.

Physiotherapy Clinic PTE Limited Director Usha Gfeller states long hours at computers are causing serious musculoskeletal issues.

Gfeller warns that sitting for 10 to 12 hours daily can lead to tight shoulders, neck pain, tingling in the arms, lower back pain, sciatica, and even slipped discs.

Physiotherapy Clinic PTE Limited Director Usha Gfeller

“Their shoulders are very tight, they have pain in the neck, and they have headaches. They have pain coming into the arm. Arm gets tingling. They get lower back pain, sciatica, slipped disc and so forth.”

Gfeller explains that seeing a physiotherapist can help assess the cause of pain and treat it.

“So you need to go and see a physio who can assess you and find out why this is happening. And then from there onwards, we can treat you so that when you grow to 50, your bones haven’t worn out, you don’t have osteoarthritis.”

Physiotherapist Divya Chand said many people still do not understand what physiotherapy involves.

“Many people do not know what actually physiotherapy is and how it works because the general term they use for us is just massages and people prefer traditional massages as well.”

Consultation, awareness of physiotherapy, and workplace health measures are key to preventing long-term pain and maintaining healthy posture.

