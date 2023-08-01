ODPP releases another alarming rape statistics

The latest rape statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for last month, shows that out of the 27 victims, two of them were male and 19 were under the age of 18.

The ODPP says there were 16 incidents where the victims and the accused persons were related.

A 27-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault of an eight and a nine-year-old boy.

There was one incident where a 39-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of criminal intimidation of his 15-year-old niece.

A 47-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 18-year-old daughter.

A 41-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 24-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 33-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his eight-year-old stepdaughter.

A 49-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 11 year-old stepdaughter.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his nine-year-old cousin and in another incident an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 17-year-old cousin.

A 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 13-year-old cousin, and a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old cousin.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old cousin.

A 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 11-year-old sister-in-law while in another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old niece.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 60-year-old woman. The accused was also charged with the theft of the victim’s mobile phone.

There was one incident where a three man aged 21, 22 and 27 were charged with four counts of rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The accused persons were also charged with the wrongful confinement and breach of bail conditions.