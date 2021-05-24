Oceania Hospitals concludes investigation against personnel

The Board of Oceania Hospitals (Pte) Limited has concluded an investigation into recent allegations against personnel at the Hospital.

Board chair, Malakai Naiyaga says the independent and thorough investigation reveals that there are no grounds to substantiate the allegations.

Naiyaga says the Hospital has collaborated with external parties involved in the same investigation.

He adds it is disappointing that the matter was made public while investigations were still in progress.

A senior executive of the hospital was charged with 13 counts of indecently annoying a person under Section 213 of the Crimes Act but was acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court earlier this month.

He highlights the responses to the allegations have been addressed with parties concerned with the Hospital’s position clearly articulated.

Oceania Hospitals reserves its legal rights on this matter.

Naiyaga says Oceania Hospitals wishes to categorically state that it does not tolerate or condone workplace bullying or harassment of any kind and that there are internal policies to safeguard the interests of staff.