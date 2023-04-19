NZ focuses on strengthening relationships

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Foreign Affairs Minister, Carmel Sepuloni.

Aotearoa/New Zealand is committed to upholding regional security and stability in the region.

This has been highlighted by New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Foreign Affairs Minister, Carmel Sepuloni.

Sepuloni says it’s even more important now that we strengthen and further our relationships with the Pacific whanau.

She adds they are focusing on strengthening their relationship with Fiji and other island countries.

“We haven’t had a chance to engage to the same extent that we would usually because of the fact that we have been faced with a pandemic and we haven’t been able to move around as much as we would otherwise. So this is our chance to reconnect.”

The Deputy Prime Minister is leading a Pacific Mission to the Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Tonga, which is the first to be undertaken since the pandemic.



Sepuloni says through this visit they can also showcase the breadth and depth of the reconnection, engagement, and leadership in the Pacific region.