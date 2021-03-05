Northern economy must be revived: Rainima

Officials from the Government ministries and organisations have been urged to work together to revive the Northern economy.

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima, says this will be one of their main focuses moving forward.

Addressing the Heads of Departments during a meeting with Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, Rainima says a lot of money has been spent following Tropical Cyclones Ana and Yasa and everyone needs to continue working together.

He also advised the HODs to continue visiting areas affected by the two cyclones despite the end of the 20-day extension to the Declaration for a State of Natural Disaster on Saturday.