No livestock ban in maritime islands

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has clarified that there is no blanket ban on transporting livestock to and from Fiji’s maritime islands, stressing that current measures are risk-based, legally required, and aimed at protecting farmers and disease-free island communities.

Responding to a question in Parliament from Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna said livestock movement is regulated under the Biosecurity Promulgation Act 2008, which empowers the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to control movement in areas affected by diseases such as Bovine Tuberculosis and Bovine Brucellosis.

Tunabuna says some stakeholders have described the current measures as a “ban”, but this is incorrect.

“Movement is permitted, but only under strict biosecurity conditions to prevent the spread of livestock diseases that could harm farmers, human health, and island ecosystems.”

He referred to the August 2024 emergency declaration, which restricted cattle movement nationwide unless prior authorisation was granted by BAF.

He says many maritime islands are disease-free because of their isolation, and introducing infected animals could have devastating impacts.

Bio security controls help protect farmer incomes, maintain production levels and safeguard Fiji’s agricultural trade reputation.

Under the Biosecurity Act, BAF can declare controlled areas, regulate livestock movement, set movement conditions and enforce penalties for breaches.

Tunabuna also highlighted the Ministry’s Three-Clear Testing system for Brucellosis and Tuberculosis, which certifies farms as disease-free before livestock can be transported.

Farmers and vessel operators are also reminded that any livestock shipped by sea must comply with the Protection of Animals Act 1954, which requires at least 2.3 metres of deck space per head of cattle, secure head-stalls or ropes, non-slippery footing such as sand or gravel, 25 litres of fresh water per animal per day for voyages longer than 12 hours, and food for journeys over 18 hours.

The Minister says these standards ensure humane handling and reduce health risks during inter-island transport.

He told Parliament the Ministry will continue working with BAF, provincial offices and farmers to maintain safe livestock movement.

Koroilavesau also asked whether the Ministry could hold livestock from disease-free farms for farmers awaiting supply.

Tunabuna said government breeding stations are generally disease-free and can assist, but space is limited.

He says farms are continuously monitored, and livestock movement is guided by the Three-Clear Testing framework.

Information on disease-free farms is available through the Ministry’s livestock officers.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu also raised concerns about stray animals along highways.

The Minister confirmed that the Ministry, along with other agencies, is implementing a Stray Animal Campaign to reduce risks to motorists and the public.

