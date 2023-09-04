No case to answer ruling today

Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau will deliver her ruling today in the no case to answer application by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

Article continues after advertisement

Defence attorney Devanesh Sharma, presenting his argument for a no-case-to-answer submission last month, contended that the State’s reliance rests on hearsay evidence and a brief statement attributed to Bainimarama.

It is alleged that Bainimarama, sometime in July 2020 as Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint filed by the USP.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July, 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP.