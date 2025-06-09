Ikanivere: “I’m proud of my brothers”

Harry Wilson of the Wallabies runs the ball during the Men's Internationals Test match between the Wallabies and Fiji at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts]

Despite conceding a last-minute defeat to the Wallabies, Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere praised his team’s effort in yesterday’s test match.

Assembling just a week prior, he commended his players for their relentless work ethic and for pushing Australia all the way.

Although Fiji stumbled early, allowing the Wallabies to notch two first-half tries to their one, they rallied impressively, even taking the lead at one point. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold firm when it mattered most.

“First of all, just want to thank the Lord for giving us the strength to come out here today. Very proud of my brother’s, came in one week, prepared and put the efforts out there today. I know it’s a disappointing loss losing in the last minute, but I’m thankful to them giving their all today.”



[Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts]

Fiji’s points came from two tries by flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu and fullback Salesi Rayasi, with fly-half Caleb Muntz adding two successful penalty kicks.

Looking ahead, the Flying Fijians face Scotland this Saturday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3 pm. The match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

