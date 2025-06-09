Vatukoula gets green light to explore

Mount Kasi. [File Photo]

Vatukoula Gold Mine has been issued the Special Prospecting License by the government to carry out exploration work at Mount Kasi in Dawara, Cakaudrove.

This decision comes amid growing calls from landowners for greater recognition of their rights and inclusion in the process.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said Vatukoula was selected because of its technical expertise and financial capacity to undertake the work required over the next three years.

Vosarogo has clarified that despite past mining activity, the full extent of resources beneath Mount Kasi remains unknown, which is why exploration is necessary.

The SPL license allows the company to explore a specific area for mineral resources through activities such as geological surveys, drilling, and sampling, with no guarantee of eventual mining.

“But for you, as an operator, if you want to pour in millions to rebuild the mine, you have to be convinced that there are enough resources below. So it takes exploration. That’s what they want to come and do: have a three-year exploration and try and find out if it’s worth mining or not. It might be, you know, in an extreme sense, that they would do the exploration and may not be convinced. That’s what the exploration license is for. But if they are convinced that there is a resource underneath the earth, then they can then apply for a mining lease.”

However, landowner representative and Tui Wailevu Ratu Jovesa Maivalili emphasizes the need for government recognition of indigenous rights and calls for a better deal for the Vanua and future generations.

“All we want is for the government to consider our divine rights as landowners. We want justice and righteousness as resource owners to be included. We have been neglected most times, and everything must be done in a transparent and rightful process. That’s all we want.”

A total of seven companies applied for the license, with five shortlisted.

The Mining Act mandates a strict selection process to ensure that only capable operators move forward, according to the minister.

