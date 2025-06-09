Orobulu shines for Rewa

[File Photo]

Rewa FC pulled off an incredible victory yesterday after beating Fiji FACT champions Labasa 2-1 in round 11 of the Extra Supermarket Premier League competition on their home ground.

Ratu Cakobau Park was buzzing yesterday with loud cheers from gathered who gathered there in numbers.

Rewa’s John Orobulu found the back of the net in the 30th minute for an early 1-nil lead against the visitors.

He managed to score another in the second spell for a 2-nil lead.

The Babasiga Lions were able to score in injury time through Christopher Wasosala, and attempts to equalize were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Navua FC beat Nasinu at home with a 2-nil victory.

