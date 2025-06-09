Australia crush West Indies in Grenada to secure series victory

[Source: Reuters]

Australia overwhelmed the West Indies by 133 runs in the second test in Grenada on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with one match remaining.

The touring side dominated after a promising morning for the hosts, during which Shamar Joseph gave West Indies hope with a superb four-wicket haul to dismiss Australia for 243.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood struck with his fifth delivery, trapping John Campbell lbw for a duc,k and Mitchell Starc removed Keacy Carty for 10.

Article continues after advertisement

Beau Webster dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for seven in his 100th test, a milestone match he will not look back on fondly.

Cummins then delivered the knockout punch, bowling Brandon King (14) with a delivery that straightened just enough to clip off stump.

Shai Hope’s dismissal for 17, caught and bowled by Hazlewood attempting a pull, put West Indies in deeper trouble.

Roston Chase made a spirited 34 that included a magnificent six off Starc, but his lbw dismissal on the stroke of lunch effectively ended any realistic hopes of a recovery.

Justin Greaves fell lbw to Starc for two, and although Alzarri Joseph struck back-to-back sixes off Nathan Lyon and Shamar Joseph hit three maximums in his 24 the end was inevitable.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.