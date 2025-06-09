Suriname parliament elects first female president

[Source: Reuters]

Suriname’s parliament backed Jennifer Simons as the South American country’s first woman president on Sunday, setting the doctor and former parliamentary speaker on course to helm a nation on the cusp of a predicted oil boom.

Surinamese lawmakers backed Simons as president six weeks after the ruling party and its top opposition nearly tied in the race for legislative seats, leading to a coalition deal to install Simons as president.

Simons’ opposition National Democratic Party won 18 seats and current President Chan Santokhi’s Progressive Reform Party won 17 seats in the May 25 parliamentary election. Smaller parties won the remaining 16 seats.

Article continues after advertisement

Suriname’s president is elected indirectly. Following the general election, members of the National Assembly vote for the president, and a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority to win the office.

“I come into this office to serve, and I will use all my knowledge, strength and insight to make our wealth available to all of our people,” Simons, 71, said in a brief speech after lawmakers approved her appointment with a round of applause.

Simons vowed to pay special attention to young people and those who have not yet had the best opportunities.

“I am very aware of the responsibility now placed on our shoulders, a responsibility compounded for me by the fact that I am the first woman to hold this office,” she added. “I do not need many words. My thanks and we will get to work.”

Incumbent President Chan Santokhi, a 66-year-old former police commissioner who stood for re-election, had faced criticism over a lack of protections for the poorer and more vulnerable sectors of society.

Santokhi congratulated Simons on her election and told lawmakers he took responsibility for his shortcomings and hoped he would be remembered for his commitment.

He said he would continue to serve the country after the transition as a member of parliament.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.