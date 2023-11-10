No Cabinet reshuffle: Gavoka

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has given his assurance that there will be no cabinet reshuffle.

While leaving the SODELPA Management Board Meeting still underway at Southern Cross Hotel in Suva, Gavoka says the party members Aseri Radrodro and Ifereimi Vasu will remain with their ministerial portfolios of Education and Itaukei Affairs respectively.

Gavoka adds the Management Board has also appointed three nominees to foreign missions.

He adds the party has nominated Jovilisi Suveinakama to be ambassador to the London Embassy, Ro Ilisoni Vuidreketi is nominated for the US Embassy in Washington while William Toganivalu is nominated for Roving Ambassador Pacific.

Gavoka says all three nominees will be subject to approval from the respective host countries that they have been nominated for.

He adds a number of issues will be discussed further during the board meeting this afternoon to help the coalition government get stronger.

More to follow.