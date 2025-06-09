NFU accuses FSC of delaying cane milling at the Rarawai Mill

Rarawai Mill. [Photo: FILE]

The National Farmers Union has accused the Fiji Sugar Corporation of deliberately delaying cane milling at the Rarawai Mill by keeping it shut over the weekend, despite strong cane supply.

NFU General Secretary Mahendra Chaudhry says FSC closed the mill on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December, even though good weather after Christmas allowed farmers to harvest and deliver cane.

Chaudhry says more than 60 loaded lorries were at the mill on Saturday morning but drivers were told to park and return on Monday, stopping further deliveries until early Sunday.

He says FSC is fully aware that an emergency exists in the Ra, Tavua and Ba areas following the near three-month shutdown of the Rarawai Mill due to fire damage.

Chaudhry says more than 100,000 tonnes of cane still remain to be crushed, yet FSC is “playing games” while the Sugar Ministry and the government-appointed Sugar Cane Growers Council look on.

He says farmers are being betrayed, warning that the government’s promise that “every stick of cane will be crushed” now appears unlikely to be kept.

Chaudhry says many farmers risk losing an entire year’s hard work and expense if their cane is left standing when the mill closes for the season, and is calling on farmers to unite to protect themselves from exploitation.

FBC News has sent questions to the Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, and he has yet to respond.

