NFA urges caution ahead of Diwali celebrations

The National Fire Authority is issuing a heartfelt plea to the public, urging increased vigilance during Diwali celebrations this year.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane emphasizes the critical need for caution, citing a concerning trend over the past four years.

Sowane reveals that in the past four Diwali celebrations, the NFA has tragically confirmed three deaths.

The gravity of the situation was underscored in 2019 when two women lost their lives in separate fire incidents just a day before the Diwali festivities.

This sombre reality emphasizes the utmost importance of exercising extreme care and precaution during this year’s celebrations.

He says the year 2020, marked by the onset of Covid restrictions, saw a reprieve in home fires during Diwali however, in 2021, a Hindu family experienced a devastating loss as their home succumbed to flames during Diwali preparations and celebrations.

Tragically, during the same week, a 70-year-old woman lost her life in the early hours after Diwali when she became trapped in her burning residence.

The Chief Executive acknowledges that the absence of recorded fires during Diwali last year is a positive indicator. It serves as a compelling reminder that proactive fire safety practices in our homes can effectively prevent such heart-wrenching incidents.

As the festive season approaches, the NFA stresses the importance of adhering to fire safety measures and protocols.