NFA highlights risks associated with festival of lights

As the much-anticipated Diwali celebrations draw near, the National Fire Authority is issuing a crucial reminder to the public to prioritize fire safety during the festivities.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane stresses the importance of taking extra precautions to prevent unwanted fire incidents that can pose risks to homes and properties.

Sowane underscores the significance of Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, which involves increased use of Diya or oil lamps, candles, fireworks, and various electrical decorations.

He urges the public to be acutely aware of the potential dangers associated with the use of candles and diya in homes and their surroundings.



NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane

In addition to the illumination festivities, Diwali also brings about feasting and cooking activities.

He is again reminding Fijians not to leave any cooking unattended and to ensure the proper shutdown of electric or gas stoves, as well as firewood stoves before leaving the cooking area.

“As people prepare to decorate their homes during this festive season, it is imperative that the general public understand the basic factors that would provoke a fire. During Diwali, with the introduction of various sources of heat such as lit candles, oil lamps, prayer diya, mosquito coils, and electrical heat, the potential for fire incidents increases.”

The Chief Executive emphasizes the collective responsibility to practice fire safety and adhere to precautionary measures. Recognizing that homes have an abundant supply of oxygen, and combustible materials are omnipresent, he urges individuals to be vigilant and proactive in ensuring a fire-safe celebration.

Sowane concludes by recalling tragic home fires during previous celebrations and stresses the importance of homeowners remaining vigilant to safeguard their homes and loved ones during this festive season.