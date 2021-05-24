New Zealand High Commissioner meets with Trade Minister

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow paid a courtesy call to the Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya.

Discussions focused on opportunities and possible collaborations between Fiji and New Zealand in areas related to trade, investment and economic diversification.

They also discussed ways to achieve a balanced outcome in the World Trade Organization – WTO Fisheries Subsidies Negotiations.

Minister Faiyaz Koya acknowledged New Zealand’s budgetary support towards Fiji’s COVID19 response and New Zealand’s cordial welcome of the Fijian delegation at the New Zealand Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.