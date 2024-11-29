New tech hub boosts innovation

Technology is increasingly becoming an integral part of our everyday lives, and it is encouraging to see women being given opportunities to work in fields that specialize in this industry.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, officially opened a Tech Hub in Suva.

Tabuya says the newly launched outlet aims to enhance the customer experience by making it not only more enjoyable but also more creative and innovative.

She expressed her encouragement to see women being employed in the technology sector.

“A space where there can be creativity and also innovation. That’s what we need. So as you can see here TechHub is creative and a whole lot more innovative. Because innovation is what drives economic growth and success}, they want to make that experience for customers a little bit more pleasant and a little bit more.”

Tabuya says innovation is at the core of this technological revolution, marking the beginning of a new era in technology.