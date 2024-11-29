Business

New tech hub boosts innovation

Ivy Mallam Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 29, 2024 4:00 pm

Technology is increasingly becoming an integral part of our everyday lives, and it is encouraging to see women being given opportunities to work in fields that specialize in this industry.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, officially opened a Tech Hub in Suva.

Tabuya says the newly launched outlet aims to enhance the customer experience by making it not only more enjoyable but also more creative and innovative.

Article continues after advertisement

She expressed her encouragement to see women being employed in the technology sector.

“A space where there can be creativity and also innovation. That’s what we need. So as you can see here TechHub is creative and a whole lot more innovative. Because innovation is what drives economic growth and success}, they want to make that experience for customers a little bit more pleasant and a little bit more.”

Tabuya says innovation is at the core of this technological revolution, marking the beginning of a new era in technology.

Fiji needs to shift focus on primary healthcare

Court grants time to Whippy for medical travel arrangements

KIWA project to benefit Vanua Levu communities

Record breaking Moana 2 is now here, charities take kids to watch

13 new development projects for Macuata

New tech hub boosts innovation

FCS considers solarization project

Severe thunderstorm warning

National craft exhibition concludes today

Male USP student breaks silence on lecturer’s alleged harassment

Ripple effect of drug abuse worsens societal challenges warns Rakikau

Neveni wins gold for Cakaudrove

New shoes boosts Talei

Kolinisau focused on winning at Dubai 7s

Matanisiga reflects on facing former club Rewa

Iran plans new uranium-enrichment expansion

Australia PM says social media firms now have a responsibility to protect kids

NZFFI Auckland All Stars donate to Nadi Centre for Special Education

Chinese ships gather near island disputed with Philippines

Bulivou dedicates win to dad

Tough contention for coach of the Year

Babasiga Lions brace for battle against Rewa

Fiji's health system faces urgent overhaul amid NCD crisis

State pharmacy says medicine demand is a major challenge

Messi among star nominees for Best FIFA Football Awards 2024

Fiji 7s blend experience and youth for Oceania campaign

German ambassador highlights role of art in climate action

Israel steps up bombing of central Gaza, kills 26 people

Robbie Williams hopes 'Better Man' film will help viewers heal

Ukraine imposes first wartime tax hikes to fight Russian invasion

$199.5m ADB loan to improve connectivity in Fiji

Family of five loses home in a fire

Iceland's pro-EU parties lead in polls ahead of snap election

Five arrested following drug raid

Goundar Shipping ship removed from reef

Thanksgiving travel period off to a record start

Romania's top court orders presidential election recount

Mexico President hails Trump call, seeks tariff relief

Israel and Hezbollah trade accusations of ceasefire violations

MoH faces drug shortages, struggles to meet medicine demand

Waibuca strikes gold in 1500m

Investigation commences on passport saga

Fiji underinvesting in its health sector: Report

Volavola calls for support ahead of Dubai campaign

Proposed evidence not enough to detain Kim, says Tuilevuka

Australia passes social media ban for children under 16

Jian urges cooperation in the Pacific

Architects acknowledge support

Suva 1, Nadi lead medal tally after day one

Villages unaware of government development links

Australia's Suaalii fit to line up against Ireland

FCS and RBF ink financial inclusion deal

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs to take ODI series

PMIBA attracts over 700 attendees

Fiji seeks to reconnect with Tate & Lyle

Waqa’s hat-trick powers Blues to victory

Defending champs start strong in Pacific Cup opener

Navua suffers unfortunate loss to AuFFI All-Stars

Labasa comes from behind to hold USA All-Stars

GR President Kim bailed

Wilkshere praises Fiji’s football growth ahead of awards

NCDs cost Fiji about $591m annually

Officials to undergo officiating courses

Ratubaka reinstated as gold medalist after disqualification

Improper waste disposal a concern for Nadi Town Council

Key issues to be discussed at Fisheries meeting

Reece retains gold

Kiwa partners $15m climate resilience partnership

The Dredre-i-were symbolizes history of alliance

Treat Grace Road Church Group fairly: HRADC

200m and 75m finals postponed

245 passengers rescued

Waqabaca appointed as FDB CEO

WAF faces challenges in wastewater management

Fijiana 7s ready to shine at Dubai Sevens

Bua back after six years

$35,000 assistance for village hall

Jelly roll opens up parenting

Koro civil servants encouraged to improve service delivery

Lal overcomes challenges to make team

RC Manubhai golf tournament concludes with stellar performances

Judge to rule on SG application regarding Grace Road

Kamikamica says cooperatives play huge role

Jason and Kylie expect fourth

Gold Medal glory on day one of Fiji Primary School Games

Trump's budget plans push US government lawyers to private sector

Fiji and China to collaborate on drug rehabilitation efforts

‘Rhythm + Flow’ freestyles back to Netflix for Season 2

Trump aid cut fatal: Russia

October inflation declines to 3.6 percent

Still counting its dead, Hezbollah faces long road to recover from war

A modern hero: Moana 2

Biden administration advancing $680 million arms sale to Israel

Hezbollah faces long road to recover from war

Kolinisau excited for debutants at Dubai

Minister Tabuya sounds alarm on opioid misuse in Fiji

Rabi eyes more medals at athletics meet

New shelter for street boys opened in Samabula

Stage set for Tuckers Ice Cream Games

Hosts Lautoka ready to impress at Pacific Cup

Neglect fuels abuse among children

Prasad praises COP29 deal despite disappointment over SIDS demands

Meli Bainimarama behind bars for 28 months

Bomb threats made against some of Trump's cabinet nominees, FBI says

Prouds Fiji opens new outlet in Labasa

Suspended DPP refuses to take part in tribunal hearing

LTA CEO warns public against obstructing officers

Bayern apologize for offensive Banner

Joyful start to the holidays

FIFA launches 2022 World Cup Legacy fund

China could launch military drills near Taiwan over president's Pacific visit

Cher ‘shocked’ to discover her legal name when she applied to change it

‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action movie to crash into theaters next summer

Peru Congress removes mining minister as small miners snarl roadways

PM awaits Tikoduadua’s return

Anthony says Apted not familiar with employer-worker talks

LTA suspends risky drivers' licences

Namibia votes with ruling party seeking to extend 34-year rule

Tower opening postponed following incident

Volavola addresses squad changes amid player choices

Preservation of Fiji’s culture a major challenge

Saifiti ready for new challenge

Dawson’s judgement deferred

Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition

Nadruku hopes to make district proud

‘Give the Gift of a Colgate Smile’: A Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony

Passion drives NZFFI Manukau All Stars

Healthcare facilities vulnerable to climate impacts

Excitement builds for Fiji FA Awards

Canada hints at fast-tracking refugee refusals

Early start for Fiji Pearls in 2025

Bolsonaro directly involved in 2022 coup plot

New NCC winner to be crowned for 2024

Italy recovers Etruscan artefacts dug up by 'amateurish' tomb raiders

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire Wednesday

London's pie and mash makers say Cockney favourite needs special status

Labor pushes three controversial migration bills

Student allegedly sexually harassed seeks USP Council support

Kolinisau sets high standards for Dubai 7s

Teenagers rescued from Waikalou River

Rare pudu birth in Argentina sparks conservation hopes

USP’s application for interim injunction refused

Labasa targets improved outing at Primary School Games

TSLS announces new PhD opportunities

US national to know fate today

Australia Senate committee backs bill to ban social media for children

USA All-Stars focus on team chemistry

Montoya still has a lot to offer

We will respond forcefully to ceasefire violations :Netanyahu

Caravaggio portrait goes on public display in Rome

Police to implement strict security measures

Police raid more farms

Five survivors found day after Red Sea tourist boat sinking

Fiji to benefit from India’s solar project

Man City stunned by Feyenoord

Rod Stewart to play legends slot at Glastonbury next year

Arsenal thrash sporting in style

Key Russian air defence system hit in Ukraine Atacms strike

World's oldest man dies aged 112 in England

Trump camp says China 'Attacking' U.S. with Fentanyl, plans response

Ariana Grande flies home to see ‘Wicked’ with her Grandma

Israel security cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon

Close to 2000 athletes for Primary School Games

Navua backs local talent for Pacific Cup debut

Taveuni here for business

Rise in gender violence linked to drug crimes

Bula Bay excited for exposure at Coral Coast 7s

Neglect driving surge in crimes against children

Drug and alcohol abuse exacerbates child abuse

Troubled New Caledonia at 'turning point': New Zealand

Termite baiting programme expanded

Fiji to host 9th Pacific Tuna Forum

Savusavu Town Council highlights laxity of authorities

Community led solution is vital: Catanasiga

Ratoon management program to revive sugarcane sector

Gavoka calls for collective action on disaster resilience

Mexican president warns Trump tariffs will kill jobs, hints at retaliation

DPM Kamikamica joins global cooperative leaders in India

Workshop focuses on enhancing electoral trust

Saim's century helps Pakistan beat Zimbabwe

Amsterdam bans Lazio fans for Ajax Europa League game

Drake accuses label of using bots to boost Kendrick Lamar's song

Elton John album on hold

Trump plans new trade tariffs

Poor roads endanger commuters

University lecturer resigns amidst alleged sexual harassment claims

Rewa focuses on defense for Pacific Cup

Best-selling novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford dies

More females, primary students now involved in drugs

President praises staff for effort

Open dialogue on hormonal changes critical: Dr Devi

Sports can be a platform to battle issues

FCOSS calls for reimbursement of funds

Hydrogen-dual fuel generator used at Fiji Gas

Saifiti hungry like the Woolf for Dolphins' finals push

Band Aid star defends song as Megamix is released

New deal for Tagi at Bayonne

Sixteen missing after Red Sea tourist boat sinks

TotalEnergies halts Adani investments

Worrying crime statistics for October