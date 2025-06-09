New recycling centre opens

Nausori Town Council has launched a new partnership to curb rising waste and boost recycling across the municipality.

The council has teamed up with Return & Earn Fiji to establish a dedicated container recovery system aimed at reducing litter and encouraging community participation in recycling.

Nausori Town Council Acting Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Kumar states the Return and Earn centre is located along Rambessesar Road in the Manoca Industrial Area.

The centre will operate on Thursdays from 9am to 1pm and Saturdays from 9am to 11.30am.

Kumar said the council wass targeting the collection of at least one million beverage containers this year.

He said Nausori Town Council would also introduce curbside collection from households. Collection drives will be carried out in schools, communities, and during major festivals within the municipality.

Return & Earn Fiji Representative Dwain Qalovaki said families and communities would earn five cents per beverage container returned at the Rambessesar Road Centre.

He said this wass the first Return and Earn facility within the Nausori municipality and the greater Tebara area.

Qalovaki said the centre was part of a national strategy to establish at least 50 collection sites across the country.

Each centre will be located within a five-kilometre radius of densely populated areas.

Return & Earn Fiji is a not-for-profit organisation coordinating beverage container collection nationwide. It brings together eight beverage companies into a single recycling system in partnership with municipal councils.

The participating companies include Carpenters Fiji, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji, Eddie Hin Beverages, Fiji Water, Frezco Beverages, Motibhai and Company, Pacific Island Beverages and Pleass Global.

The initiative is expected to reduce landfill waste, improve recycling rates and promote long-term environmental responsibility in Nausori.

