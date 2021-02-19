New platform to help PSV operators and the public

The Land Transport Authority and the Consumer Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding today.

This will help address concerns raised by bus operators and the public.

The MOU will also provide a platform where both the public and public service vehicle operators can engage with each other and address safety related concerns.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says the procedure will also allow Fijians to directly raise their concerns regarding bus services with the relevant companies.

“We can assist them where possible but ultimately they are responsible for the conduct of the driver and the driver similarly is responsible for the conduct of the passengers.”

It will also strengthen the existing relationship between the two stakeholders in working towards the safety of travellers.