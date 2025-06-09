News

New passenger screening systems implemented

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 11, 2025 6:32 am

File Photo

Fiji is moving to modernise the way people enter the country, with Cabinet approving two new systems designed to make travel safer and more efficient.

The Advance Passenger Information system known as API will allow immigration officers to check travellers before they arrive.

When a passenger checks in overseas, basic passport details such as their name, date of birth, nationality, and flight information will be sent electronically to Fiji.

This early screening helps authorities identify anyone who may pose a security or immigration risk.

The second system, the Passenger Name Record or PNR, goes a step further.

It provides more detailed information from airline bookings, such as travel itineraries, contact details, payment methods, travel companions, and booking history. This helps authorities understand travel patterns and spot suspicious behaviour earlier.

Cabinet says the two systems work hand in hand, API confirms who is coming, while PNR provides insight into why and how they are travelling.

The government says introducing these systems will help detect high-risk travellers sooner, improve coordination between border agencies, and make airport processing faster for genuine visitors.

The move also brings Fiji in line with international aviation and security standards, strengthening both national security and traveller confidence.

