New partnership between NZ and USP

The New Zealand government has signed a 10-year partnership with the University of the South Pacific today.

The NZ government has provided $52.74m (NZD 38.5m) for the first five years.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Foreign Affairs Minister, Carmel Sepuloni says the new partnership acknowledges shared values.

Article continues after advertisement

Sepuloni says it’s a partnership that is grounded in the value of Pacific regionalism, informed by Pacific knowledge and cultures, and led by Pacific people

She adds the partnership further provides Aotearoa New Zealand with the opportunity to support the University’s strategic direction, as well as to deliver against shared priorities

Sepuloni says it also supports Pacific action on the region’s 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and work towards countries’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the University the funding is part of its core budget.