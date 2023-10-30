New hostel for Lomaiviti students

The women of Lomaiviti in Levuka showcased their strength and resilience, uniting for a fundraising drive with a vision focused on education and empowerment.

The event served as a rallying point for Lomaiviti women to come together and raise funds to build a hostel for Lomaiviti students in Suva.

Lomaiviti Women Fundraising Committee Chair, Sereana Qoro says the hostel will greatly assist the students.

“The project is to acquire a piece of land and construct accommodation for girls, tertiary students, and the students of Lomaiviti. That is the project we are doing, and today is the fundraising that will go towards the project.”

Qoro adds they aim to collect $150, 000 as this initiative aims to address the problems and challenges faced by young women.

Former provincial council chair, Joji Qaranivalu reminded the students of Lomaiviti to make use of the opportunity.

“I urge you and challenge you to strive for the better. Work hard so that you can reach your goals and pursue whatever you would like to pursue, but first, there is no substitute for hard work.”

This hostel will serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the young women of Lomaiviti to excel and contribute positively to our community.