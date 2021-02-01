New hope for poverty stricken women

Women facing accommodation issues will now have proper shelter.

This after the Darul Iqama which means Home for Poverty Stricken Sisters in Koronivia, Nausori has been expanded to accommodate more women.

The project undertaken by the Fiji Muslim Women’s League was completed through donations.

The first building was built in 2006 which had six units and now six more units have been added to the existing structure allowing 12 families to take shelter.

Fiji Muslim Women’s League National President Zinnatun Buksh says the Home is for women and their children under the age of 14.

Buksh says some women have been staying at the home for 14 years.

She says these women pay one dollar a day, however those who are not able to, are assisted by the Women’s League.



[Source: Fijian Government]

Women’s Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa acknowledged the work by the Women’s League.

“The need for such facilities in today’s world for the safety and wellbeing of our women is invaluable. In Fiji we have had very few such facilities that serve as permanent homes for women and children in need”.

More than $100,000 was spent on the project.