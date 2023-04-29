New Fuel and LPG Prices from Monday

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced a significant drop in the prices of unleaded petrol,premix,kerosene,diesel and LPG products starting Monday.

As per the new regulated price determined by the FCCC for May, the 12 kg gas cylinder will see a substantial decrease of $6.06, retailing at $38.59.

The 4.5kg cylinder, currently sold at $16.74, will be available at $14.47 from Monday. Bulk gas will retail at $2.98, while Autogas will be priced at $1.98.

While the price of motor spirit will remain unchanged at $2.74, the price of premix will decrease by $0.05, retailing at $2.58.

Kerosene prices will see a reduction of $0.15, with the new price from Monday being $1.92, while Diesel will retail at $2.41.