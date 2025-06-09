New FNPF move to protect seasonal workers

[file photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund is setting up an office in Australia to help Fijian seasonal workers secure their retirement savings.

FNPF Manager of Member Services Franaz Queet told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs that the plan will ensure members in the PALM scheme can save for their future.

“We are trying to encourage these workers that go on that to have an opportunity to have a savings fund with us. And the partnering that we are trying to do with Australia and New Zealand through the seasonal worker programs is to ensure they don’t go there without a means to save.”

FNPF’s Manager of Member Services, Franaz Queet [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Queet encouraged seasonal workers to take advantage of the facility once it becomes available.

She added that FNPF is working to create a consistent contribution platform for members abroad.

Committee member Parveen Bala questioned the need for an overseas office, but Queet explained that the move is part of wider reforms.

She said FNPF was reviewing its laws, considering amendments, and holding talks with Australia and New Zealand to address high taxes on the transfer of superannuation funds to Fiji.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

